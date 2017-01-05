Get Free Help to Enroll in Covered California Health Insurance Plans

Cottage Health is offering a free event on Jan. 14 to offer assistance for enrolling in a Covered California health insurance plan. Deadline to enroll in a plan for coverage in 2017 is Jan. 31. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, 351 S. Patterson Ave.
English- and Spanish-speaking representatives will be available to help attendees find out if they qualify for free Medi-Cal or financial assistance to purchase private health insurance. Representatives can help with every step needed to complete the enrollment process.
This event is by appointment only and space is limited. Call 888-999-8262 for an appointment.
— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.