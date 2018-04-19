Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:49 pm | Fair and Breezy 66º

 
 
 
 

‘Get Happy’ Author Launching New Book with Two Santa Barbara Events

By Jackie Ruka | June 16, 2014 | 11:29 a.m.

The founder of a Monecito-based company and author of Get Happy and Create a Kick-Butt Life plans to launch her new book at an event at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Granada Book Shop at 1224 State St. and at a launch party at 6 p.m. Thursday at Carr Winery, 414 N. Salsipuedes St. in Santa Barbara.

Get Happy
Get Happy and Create a Kick-Butt Life by author Jackie Ruka.

The events are free to attend, but the book can be pre-odered for Thursday's party by clicking here. The cost will include a free glass of wine and a raffle ticket. Raffle sponsors include Carr Winery, Calla Gold Jewelry, Go with the Glo, Nerium, SB Heli Tours, Tru Beauty and Yogalicious.

Author Jackie Ruka, a lifestyle strategist known as “America’s happyologist,” has developed the Gross Domestic Happiness concept, in which she describes happiness as being at the intersection of meaning and pleasure. In her book, she shares the “how” to find happiness through her life enhancement techniques and key points.

“I hate seeing people unhappy and not following their truth,” Ruka writes in her book. “So, I developed an organization, the Get Happy Zone, for individuals and organizations to unearth their truth toward happiness.”

Ruka is a trained art psychotherapist and will be offering well-being teleclasses.

Some 300 South Coast residents may remember Ruka as the host of the Santa Barbara premiere of the Happy movie at the Marjorie Luke Theater in 2012.

In her book, Get Happy and Create a Kick-Butt Life, Ruka addresses why one’s happiness matters and how to get more of it.

“Job dissatisfaction, time imbalance, divorce, lack of emotional fulfillment, and economic downturn, weighs heavy in today’s complex world,” Ruka writes.  “Life has a way of kicking you down.” To which Ruka says: “It’s time to kick butt and create the life you truly desire.”

In her book, which she describes as an action guide, the author shares grounded research, psychological life enhancing techniques and the wisdom of one’s own true self that will empower people to transform the status quo of resilience. The author says she believes the only constant nowadays is change, which is leading to a conscious evolution as people grip the edge of a new revolution.

“This is not your typical ‘how to’ self-help book,” Ruka says. "Get Happy and Create a Kick- Butt Life is a call to action for men and women who desire to be the architect of their own destiny, and experience massive positive transformation in a conscious and inspirational manner.”

Ruka says she is on a mission to transform the status quo of professionals and corporations toward a more positive quality of life.

Get Happy and Create a Kick-Butt Life, $19.95, is published by Morgan James and is available on Amazon.com. For pre-orders, well-being gifts and more information, see GetHappyGuide.com.

 
