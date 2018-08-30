Get Help With College Application Essays at Santa Barbara Public Library

The Santa Barbara Public Library will offer a free College Application Essay Prep Course. The aim of the course is to provide students with a completed draft of their college application essay.

The SBPL instructor will provide students with detailed writing guidance, composition strategies, and successful essay examples to help them in writing their strongest application essay.

The three-part class is designed for local high school and community college students who will be applying to undergraduate programs within the next two years.

As entry-level positions, and employment in general, increasingly require a four-year degree, the number of students considering college has increased significantly.

With the rise in competition for admissions, a student can help his/her application stand out with a well-written, clearly thought-out personal essay.



The College Application Essay Prep Course will be taught by an English Ph.D. student at UCSB who previously taught college prep writing courses at Georgetown University.

Laptops will be available for use to all who register for the event, students are also welcome to bring their own.

Meetings will take place over three Saturdays Sept. 15, 29, and Oct. 13. All classes are 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Eastside Library.

Registration is limited to 15 to allow the instructor to tailor the course to the specific application choices of each student. Snacks will be provided.

Register at http://santabarbaraca.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=14518&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2018/09/01.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System at SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Ahmad Merza for Santa Barbara Library.