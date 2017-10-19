Get Hooked on Seafood at Maritime Fundraiser

Taste of the Sea, a benefit for FishSB and Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, participants will learn new ways to enjoy local seafood with cooking demonstrations from four top Santa Barbara chefs.

The event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

The chefs are:

James Sly of Sly’s in Carpinteria, whose 40 years of restaurant experience have included formal training in Europe, the Hotel Ritz in Paris, working with Michel Guèrard at Règine’s in Paris and New York, and creating Lucky’s in Montecito.

Michael Hutchings of Michael’s Catering started his career in the kitchen of Disneyland at the well-known private Club 33. He was taught by the master chef Rudolph Stoy and worked his way up to become the club’s executive chef.

Hutchings went on to London to work at Le Gavroche before coming to Santa Barbara to start Michael's Waterside, which was recognized as a leader in contemporary California-French cuisine.

Mossin Sugrich of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club is a classically trained chef who attended SBCC Culinary School and helped build the kitchen at Elements, before working as sous chef at San Ysidro Ranch.

Sugrich went on to work at Blush, the Four Seasons, and the Belmond El Encanto.

Randy Bublitz of SBCC Culinary Arts Program has been at SBCC’s world -renowned Culinary Arts Program since 1993. He oversees 120 students in the two-year program.

Bublitz directed SBCC’s first study abroad culinary arts program to Paris in 2015, and followed up with a similar program in Rome this summer.

These chefs will show how to prepare locally caught seafood. Attendees can enjoy tastings along with local wines and craft beers. Guests also will meet some of the commercial anglers who bring in the Santa Barbara Channel’s bounty.

Proceeds from this event, including a silent auction, help support programming for FishSB and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Cost to attend is $30 for Maritime Museum members, $40 for non-members. Register at www.sbmm.org/all-events.

FishSB is a joint program of Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce that provides support for local fisheries to help keep our working waterfront thriving.

The 7,825 square-foot Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is the home of the First-Order Fresnel Lens from Point Conception Lighthouse. Its latest exhibit is The Geology of Oil in the Santa Barbara Channel & The Chumash Use of Asphaltum.

Visit www.sbmm.org or call 962-8404 for more information.

— Greg Gorga for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.