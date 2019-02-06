Get in Swim With Family Night at Santa Barbara Martime Museum

Family Night at the Maritime Museum Channel Islands will be 4-7 p.m, Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), 113 Harbor Way.

Cost to attend is $15 (per family) for SBMM members, $25 (per family) for non-members. RSVP to https://sbmm.org/public-events/ or 805-456-8747. Advance registration is requested.

Family Night allows families an exclusive evening at the museum. The event is designed to bring family members of all ages together to participate in a variety of interactive learning activities while enjoying some entertainment and light refreshments.

At the Family Nights, children and parents can visit the museum’s exhibits, have their faces painted, build maritime-themed LEGO projects, and engage in arts and crafts led by local art educators, all while learning about the history of the Santa Barbara Channel.

Activities include: sea glass, charmed bangles, with Sondra Weiss, art educator; lost art of love letters; kelp discovery with Holly Lohuis, marine educator; Ocean Futures Society Oceanscapes with Michelle Commons, art educator; face painting with Tea in Tiaras; Fox and Lizard LEGO Mini Builds.

The event is sponsored by Roger & Sarah Chrisman and Scott Newhall.

— Rita Serotkin for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.