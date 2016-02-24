Get ‘In The Mood’ at The Granada Theatre

The Granada Theatre invites guests to take a step back in time to celebrate the music of the big band era when In The Mood returns to Santa Barbara Wednesday, March 9, 2016, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

With a large cast of talented singers, dancers and the sensational 13-piece String of Pearls Big Band Orchestra, In The Mood is a 1940s musical revue that is jazzy, sentimental, rhythmic, nostalgic and patriotic. With fantastic musical arrangements, costumes and choreography, In The Mood is as authentic as it gets.

In The Mood began as a celebration of an unusual era in American music, the Swing era. On radio, in theaters and ballrooms, big bands were drawing record crowds.

Vocal groups and soloists sang a repertoire of great songs, and for the last time in the 20th century, the entire country shared a common popular music. This body of song did much to sustain national morale during World War II, the pivotal event of the '40s.

The National Archives in Washington, D.C. brought In The Mood to their audiences as part of their commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of World War II, and the response was extraordinary, with crowds lining up for hours before curtain time.

In 1993, the Archives presented a repeat performance outdoors on Constitution Avenue. Thousands attended, and many stayed to dance the night away. As a result, In The Mood, in affiliation with the USO, began a series of tours, which played to audiences across the U.S.

The show has performed in major performing arts centers around the country and even played an Inaugural Ball for President Clinton’s second term.

Tickets range in price from $33-73 and are available for this nostalgic performance through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office. They can be purchased online or by calling 805.899.2222.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing The Granada Theatre.