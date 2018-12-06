Get Informed About State of City Circa 2019 at Solvang Chamber Luncheon

Tracy Beard, executive director of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, invites all community members to the 2019 Solvang State of the City luncheon event, 11:30 a.m.–1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Root 246, 420 Alisal Road, Solvang.

Discussing the topic, Our Santa Barbara County Businesses Still Supporting Our Local Newspapers, will be keynote speakers Henry Dubroff, editor, Pacific Coast Business Times; and Raiza Giorgi, owner/publisher of the Santa Ynez Valley Star.

The State of the City report, presented by new Solvang Mayor Ryan Toussaint and the new city manager, will offer a look at the past year as well as upcoming projects and the financial roundup for 2019 for the city of Solvang.

Reservations for the luncheon are required. Tickets are $35 until Jan. 11 and $40 starting Jan. 12. Purchase tickets by calling the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, 805-688-0701. Contact Taryn at [email protected] to reserve seats. Please do not leave phone messages.

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce is a 501(C)6 formed in 1921 to promote the local business community by providing advocacy, education and resources to the business community of Solvang.



— Anna Ferguson-Sparks for Solvang Chamber of Commerce.