Get Inside Local Government at Goleta Community Academy

The city of Goleta will conduct its first community academy, LEAD Goleta (Learn, Empower, Advocate, Discuss). The program is free and designed to help residents better understand the role of local government in the community so they can effectively participate and share that knowledge with others.

Throughout the program, participants will be exposed to the role of local government and, it is hoped, will consider a future part in city governance either as an elected councilmember, board member or commissioner. The program will include discussions, role playing and other activities.

“LEAD Goleta is a great opportunity for residents to see what happens at the local government level,” said Mayor Paula Perotte. “I think it will answer a lot of questions for people and encourage people to get more involved, whether it’s attending more City Council meetings or running for City Council.”

LEAD Goleta is open to the first 20 Goleta residents who submit a completed application.

The city believes it is important to get young adults involved in the local government process as well, so it has reserved five additional spots for youth ages 15-21, and urges those young people to apply.

Participants must attend all six classes, held 6-8 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month, beginning Feb. 13, at Goleta City Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Ste. B.

Following completion of the six classes, attendees will be recognized by the City Council for their participation.

For more information and to apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/LEADGoleta.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.