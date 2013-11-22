‘Get It Done Today!’ Event Inspires Participants to Complete Advance Health-Care Directive

Judy Blankenship was beginning to think about rewriting her living will when she heard the radio announcement promoting "Get It Done Today!," a first-time, community-wide event sponsored by the Alliance for Living and Dying Well encouraging people of all ages to complete an advance health-care directive.

“I decided to come and learn about the Five Wishes document, which seems more comprehensive and detailed than other forms of a living will,” Blankenship said.

Five Wishes is an advance health-care document promoted by the ALDW that clearly specifies how people want to be treated at the end of their lives or in a medical emergency. The Five Wishes process guides one through conversations with loved ones to inform them and the doctors about: who you want to make health care decisions for you when you can't make them; the kind of medical treatment you want or don't want; how comfortable you want to be; how you want people to treat you; and what you want your loved ones to know. The conversations can be uncomfortable, and this process ensures that participants think thoroughly through every decision, ultimately making it much easier for loved ones to act on their behalf.

It was easier than ever to complete these forms recently thanks to the alliance’s idea to create a single day to truly get it done! More than 40 trained volunteers were stationed throughout Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta on Nov. 13 ready to assist participants like Blankenship with the often difficult and time-consuming task of completing an advance health-care directive.

“We are thrilled with the attendance,” said Sarah Meinzer, director of community outreach for the ALDW who traveled to each of the nine locations throughout the day “We are incredibly grateful to each of our site partners and the extraordinary volunteers who made this day a success.”

The locations included the Cancer Center, the Community Church of Carpinteria, Cottage Hospital, Goleta Presbyterian Church, Hospice of Santa Barbara, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sansum Clinic and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

All told, 150 participants showed up to work on their advanced health-care directive. Among those was Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf, who admitted that filling out the directive is “one of those things that we don’t often think about, yet is so important. This day makes us stop and think about those moments.” She added, “Having the Alliance for Living and Dying Well pull this together is extremely beneficial to the community.”

“It’s a gift to the people that we love,” said Meinzer, who observed participants as young as 20 and as old as 90 attending the event.

She also noted that participants were at various stages in the process of completing an advance health-care directive. While 45 people actually finished their directive, others were just beginning the process, and still others attended simply to get their paperwork notarized. All of the services, including one-hour, one-on-one counseling with trained volunteers and notarization, were offered free of charge.

“People were very excited and grateful for the opportunity to get it done,” ALDW Executive Director Susan Plummer said. “It’s one of those things that is so easy to put off and it can be overwhelming when one finally does decide to write the directive. That’s what made this one day, encouraging people to set aside the time and enabling them to be guided through the process, so powerful and productive.”

Both Meinzer and Plummer heard some wonderful stories throughout the day. One couple, having been together for 32 years, shared the personal task of completing their directives together. There were also a handful of young people who were inspired to specify their medical wishes after recently reading about the young Indiana man paralyzed after falling from a tree. In this case, the family was able to wake him up from a drug-induced coma to ask about his wishes for medical care; he ultimately chose death over paralysis. These are exactly the types of decisions that require discussion and reflection — before a situation becomes dire.

Those who missed this opportunity or are interested in finishing the work they started are encouraged to attend ongoing workshops scheduled every third Wednesday of the month from 3 to 5 p.m. at Garden Court, 1116 De la Vina St.; every third Thursday at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100, from 4 to 6 p.m.; and at Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetes Lane, as scheduled at various times of the year. Notaries and trained professionals will be on hand, and all services are free to the community.

Given the success of this event, the ALDW hopes to make it an annual affair, one of its many ongoing offerings, which include a fall film series, other cultural experiences and community gatherings in a variety of settings. All of its outreach is designed to educate, support and foster informed conversations about end-of-life wishes.

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well, a collaboration of Santa Barbara area agencies, seeks a seamless, compassionate continuum of end-of-life care. The alliance fosters learning and healing through discussions or our mortality, and it promotes practical planning, such as advance health-care directives. Click here for more information.

— Ann Pieramici is a publicist representing the Alliance for Living and Dying Well.