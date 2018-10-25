Get Leg Up on Lompoc Turkey Trot Registration

The Lompoc Recreation Division is accepting registrations for the Turkey Trot 1- and 3-mile Fun Runs Sunday, Nov. 18.

The Turkey Trot starts at 9 a.m. at the River Park Fitness Trail, with 8 a.m. check-in time. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place in each category. The event is open to anyone age 5 and older, of all capability levels.

Turkey Trot registration forms are online at www.cityoflompoc.com/services/recreation; registration also available through ACTIVE on the Recreation site. Pre-registration recommended by Friday, Nov. 16, although day-of registration will be available.

Cost to register is $20 per athlete ($25 on day of). T-shirts can be bought for $10 on the day.

For more information on the Turkey Trot, contact Chad Dawson, recreation supervisor, 805-875-8092.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.