Get Lowdown on Greywater With New County Handbook

In response to the current historic drought Santa Barbara County is facing, the Santa Barbara County Water Agency produced the Greywater Handbook specifically for local residents.

The handbook highlights the importance greywater systems can play in conserving and using water more efficiently while supporting a framework for healthy landscapes and soil, more sustainable water supply, climate safety and community resiliency.

The 62-page handbook includes:

» A quick action summary followed by more detailed discussion of greywater history.

» Reasons why it is important to use greywater.

» What components make a greywater system.

» How to make the most of a greywater system, including safety and design basics.

» Common questions and answers specific to Santa Barbara County greywater systems.

» An appendix with reference information on state and county greywater system exemption standards.

» A resources and references section with citations and supplementary greywater information critical to any interested Santa Barbara County resident.

“The water agency has been pursuing additional opportunities for outreach and education on ways to conserve water," said Tom Fayram, public works deputy director.

"We hope county residents use information in the Greywater Handbook to not only conserve water, but to also make their landscapes healthier,” he said.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, recognized and approved the Santa Barbara County Greywater Handbook on Dec. 12.

Residents can find the handbook on the county’s regional water efficiency program website www.WaterWiseSB.org, where it is available to download free of charge.

The handbook also is available as a color-printed version upon request and at the various Water Agency Conservation Team public events.

— Tyrone LaFay for County Public Works Department.