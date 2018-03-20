Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 7:21 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Get Lowdown on Greywater With New County Handbook

By Tyrone LaFay for County Public Works Department | March 20, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

In response to the current historic drought Santa Barbara County is facing, the Santa Barbara County Water Agency produced the Greywater Handbook specifically for local residents.

The handbook highlights the importance greywater systems can play in conserving and using water more efficiently while supporting a framework for healthy landscapes and soil, more sustainable water supply, climate safety and community resiliency.

The 62-page handbook includes:

» A quick action summary followed by more detailed discussion of greywater history.
» Reasons why it is important to use greywater.
» What components make a greywater system.
» How to make the most of a greywater system, including safety and design basics.
» Common questions and answers specific to Santa Barbara County greywater systems.
» An appendix with reference information on state and county greywater system exemption standards.
» A resources and references section with citations and supplementary greywater information critical to any interested Santa Barbara County resident.

“The water agency has been pursuing additional opportunities for outreach and education on ways to conserve water," said Tom Fayram, public works deputy director.

"We hope county residents use information in the Greywater Handbook to not only conserve water, but to also make their landscapes healthier,” he said.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, recognized and approved the Santa Barbara County Greywater Handbook on Dec. 12.

Residents can find the handbook on the county’s regional water efficiency program website www.WaterWiseSB.org, where it is available to download free of charge.

The handbook also is available as a color-printed version upon request and at the various Water Agency Conservation Team public events.

— Tyrone LaFay for County Public Works Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 