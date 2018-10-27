Get Nominations in For Carpinteria Valley Chamber 2019 Community Awards

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber will honor extraordinary community members at the 60th Annual Community Awards Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 26. Nomination forms are available on the chamber’s new website carpinteriachamber.org.

Community awards banquet nomination application deadlines are:

Carpinterian of the Year 2018 - Forms due 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14.

Large Business 2018 – Forms due 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14.

Small Business 2018 - Forms due 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.

Merit Award Recognition 2018 - Forms due 4 p.m. Friday. Dec. 28.

Jr. Carpinterian of the Year 2018 – Forms due 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26.

Serving as the Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet, the public is invited to join the festivities at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club as the chamber honors its 2018 recipients for

Carpinterian of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year. Chamber Ambassador of the Year, Outstanding Educators of the Year and Junior Carpinterian of the Year

Merit awards will pay tribute to volunteers from multiple organizations including the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, service clubs, and nonprofit groups.

Forms can be obtained at carpinteriachamber.org, 805-684-5479, [email protected], or at 1056 Eugenia Place-Suite B, Carpinteria.

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.