Get Off Sidelines, Sign Up For Lompoc Adult Basketball League

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | August 24, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Lompoc Recreation Division will be registering teams beginning Aug. 27 to play in its coed adult basketball league. Sign-ups will be accepted through Sept. 7, and teams of seven to a maximum of 10 players are encouraged to register.

Participants must be at least 16 years old.

The adult basketball league will be held 6:30-10 p.m. Mondays Sept. 10 through Nov. 19 in the Lompoc Valley Middle School gym, 234 South N St.

Fee for the league is $430 per team for Lompoc residents, $455 per non-resident team (living outside city limits).

Adult basketball league plays by modified high school rules. Teams must provide uniforms with 6-inch numbers on the backs of their jerseys.

Those wanting to take part are invited to register online through the Lompoc Recreation Division at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.

The Lompoc Recreation Division can be reached at 805-875-8100, and is located at 125 W. Walnut Ave.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 

