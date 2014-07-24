Get Oil Out Celebrating 45th Anniversary with ‘Reflections of an Oil Spill’ Art Show

"Reflections of an Oil Spill: 45 Years of Art and Activism" is an art show and benefit to be held Aug. 1-30 in the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library.

The show will commemorate the 4½ decades of work to protect the Santa Barbara Channel by Get Oil Out and to honor the efforts of several “artivists” who combine passion for the environment with art.

The public is invited to a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6. Bud Bottoms, founder of GOO and sculptor of the iconic dolphin fountain at the base of Sterns Wharf, will participate on a panel with other artists and environmentalists. The show will also be part of the First Thursday art walk on Aug. 7.

“Art is a way to reach people in a way that statistics or hard science just can’t match. It can touch to the heart-cords and inspire a deeper connection to nature that will hopefully then lead people to take action on its behalf,” said Hannah Eckberg, past president of Get Oil Out and curator of the art show. “Art can make us want to protect beautiful areas, or see things in a whole new light.”

Other artists participating in the show include Peggy Oki, the Iwerks brothers, Tom DeWalt, members of the Oak Group and SCAPE, and a number of up-and-coming, next-generation artists.

Mavis Muller of Alaska will feature art commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Exxon Valdez oil spill, which has left communities devastated to this day. Twelve-year-old Kyle Erickson of Florida will be featured for his display on the oil spill, which won second place in the National History Science Fair competition. A variety of art mediums and perspectives will make this a unique collection.

Proceeds from sales of the art will help fund the work of Get Oil Out.

— Hannah Eckberg is a past president of Get Oil Out.