Get on Board for Family Game Day at Goleta Library

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites adults, teens and families to the Goleta Library for Family Game Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 6.

The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The library will provide a wide variety of board games to choose from. They range from the traditional, like Chinese Checkers, Sorry and Life, to newer games such as Can You Name 5?, Sort it Out and Encore. Operation for the steady-handed or Trivial Pursuit for fact-whizzes are other options.

There are many more games available for all ages, and a good time is guaranteed.

For more information about Family Game Day, call Allison Gray at the library at 805.964.7878. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library locations, hours, events and programs. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is a supervising librarian for the Goleta Library.