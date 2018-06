Get Paid to Recycle Your Old Refrigerator or Freezer with SCEEP

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership, a partnership of Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Co., the cities of Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara, and the County of Santa Barbara, is hosting a free refrigerator pickup weekend on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All residents and businesses in South Santa Barbara County that want to replace their older working refrigerator or freezer with a more energy-efficient appliance or dispose of a spare are encouraged to register.

In addition to picking up old, working units and recycling them, SCE will also pay $50 for a refrigerator and $50 for a freezer; limit two units per qualifying customer.

Old appliances are dismantled at a recycling center where the metals and refrigerants are removed in an environmentally safe manner.

The refrigerator pickup is one of many SCE programs hosted by the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership to help the region shift toward more energy-efficient technologies.

To participate in the pickup, residents and businesses should go to SCEEP.org to register or call 800.234.9722. SCE will visit the qualifying home or business to haul away the old refrigerator or freezer. Participants will then receive a $50 check in the mail.

Customers who cannot participate on that day can arrange a pickup and receive their incentive by calling 800.234.9722 or by clicking here.

To qualify, refrigerators or freezers must be in working (e.g., cooling) order and between 10 and 32 cubic feet, located at a valid SCE billing address within the SCE territory. Pickup is limited to two refrigerators or freezers per location per year.

Click here for more information.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing SCEEP.