Get Picture of TV Santa Barbara at Re-grand Opening Event

TV Santa Barbara (TVSB) will host a re-grand opening of its studios to commemorate the new facility space and equipment upgrades. The open house will be hosted at TV Santa Barbara, 329 S. Salinas St., 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25.

TV Santa Barbara members and the local community are invited to view the highlighted podcast studio and Zoom conferencing center, and meet other local content creators.

TVSB, Santa Barbara’s only not-for-profit community access media center, provides Santa Barbara County residents with facilities, classes, resources and tools to create and distribute their own original programming content.

“Podcasting is one of the fastest growing forms of content creating and has so much potential to reach targeted audiences. New ideas are all around us and being able to provide this new technology to our members is exciting,” said Erik Davis, TVSB executive director.

Those attending the event can learn more about public access video production and training. Guests are urged to stay for mingling, and hors d'oeuvres and wine.

TV Santa Barbara operates two community access channels, 17 and 71, TVSB Voice and TVSB Culture.

TV Santa Barbara’s mission is to provide residents with access to television and other electronic media resources to facilitate public dialogue, free speech and participatory democracy; foster local creativity, education and culture; and reflect the area’s diverse community. Learn more at www.tvsb.tv.

— Courtney Frazer for TV Santa Barbara.