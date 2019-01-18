Pixel Tracker

Friday, January 18 , 2019, 2:51 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Get Picture of TV Santa Barbara at Re-grand Opening Event

By Courtney Frazer for TV Santa Barbara | January 18, 2019 | 12:17 p.m.

TV Santa Barbara (TVSB) will host a re-grand opening of its studios to commemorate the new facility space and equipment upgrades. The open house will be hosted at TV Santa Barbara, 329 S. Salinas St., 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25.

TV Santa Barbara members and the local community are invited to view the highlighted podcast studio and Zoom conferencing center, and meet other local content creators.

TVSB, Santa Barbara’s only not-for-profit community access media center, provides Santa Barbara County residents with facilities, classes, resources and tools to create and distribute their own original programming content.

“Podcasting is one of the fastest growing forms of content creating and has so much potential to reach targeted audiences. New ideas are all around us and being able to provide this new technology to our members is exciting,” said Erik Davis, TVSB executive director.

Those attending the event can learn more about public access video production and training. Guests are urged to stay for mingling, and hors d'oeuvres and wine.

TV Santa Barbara operates two community access channels, 17 and 71, TVSB Voice and TVSB Culture.

TV Santa Barbara’s mission is to provide residents with access to television and other electronic media resources to facilitate public dialogue, free speech and participatory democracy; foster local creativity, education and culture; and reflect the area’s diverse community. Learn more at www.tvsb.tv.

— Courtney Frazer for TV Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 