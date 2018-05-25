Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:10 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Get Popcorn Ready for Lompoc’s Movies in The Park

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | May 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The city of Lompoc Recreation Division invites the community to the free Movies in the Park this summer at Ryon Memorial Park.

Three times this summer, movies will be shown on a giant inflatable screen in the old section of Ryon Park.

The first of the summer series is Jumanji on Friday, June 8. Next is Coco on Friday, July 13, and Despicable Me 3 on Saturday, July 28. The films will begin at dusk, around 8 p.m.

Families are encouraged to bring low-back chairs, blankets and snacks. Some movie snacks will be available for purchase at the event.

This is a family friendly event where there is no smoking or consumption of alcohol permitted. For the safety of everyone, the requests that attendees leave pets at home.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 

