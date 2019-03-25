Get Ready for Work World at Teen Career Camp

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites teens in grades 7 through 12 to participate in Career Camp, a free two-day interactive and informative job readiness workshop.

The camp will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, April 22, and Tuesday, April 23, at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center,

600 S. McClelland St.

Participants will learn how to write a resume, develop strong entry level job skills, and prepare for a first interview. Additional workshops will include mock job interviews, and a career discussion panel.

Space is limited. Register online at www.cityofsantamaria.com/register or at the Recreation and Parks Department administrative office, 615 S. McClelland St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria