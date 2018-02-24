Get Ready to Scramble at Lompoc Easter Egg Hunt

The Lompoc Recreation Division in collaboration with the Lompoc Kiwanis Club invites the community to Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, March 31, in the American Legion Area at River Park, Hwy. 246 and Sweeney Road.

Camp Fire USA will provide games, and the MOMS Club of Lompoc will be offering free face-painting. Kiwanis Club of Lompoc will be selling hot dogs, soda and chips for a nominal fee.

Participants are asked to bring their own basket or bag to collect chocolate eggs. If everyone uses their good manners, the Easter Bunny might make an appearance for photo opportunities.

To ensure the safety of all participants, egg-hunt times will be divided by age groups as follows:

Ages 3 and under: 10 and 11 a.m.

Ages 4-5: 10:15 and 11:15 a.m.

Ages 6-8: 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Ages 9-12: 10:45 and 11:45 a.m.

Direct questions regarding this year’s Easter Egg Hunt to the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100.

For a full list of programs and services, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.