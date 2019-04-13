Pixel Tracker

Saturday, April 13 , 2019, 9:40 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Get Scoop From County on Backyard Composting

By Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works | April 13, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department can help residents save money and improve the environment through the Backyard Composting Program. Countywide public workshops are offered at no charge to help residents learn how to compost in their own backyard.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department partners with the cities of Santa Barbara, Solvang and Goleta to provide these workshops.

“Food scraps and yard waste in the landfill is one of our largest generators of methane gas," said compost program specialist Sam Dickinson.

"When you compost leftover food scraps and plant materials in your own backyard, you divert organics from landfills and create a nutrient-rich soil amendment that is great for your garden,” he said.
 
For upcoming workshops, visit www.LessIsMore.org/Workshops.
 
The county also offers composting bins at wholesale prices at three locations:

South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station, 4430 Calle Real, Santa Barbara.
North County Public Works Building, 620 W. Foster Road, Orcutt.
Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, 4004 Foxen Canyon Road, Los Olivos.

Using a green waste recycling bin is another way to help complete the organics loop, which starts when grass, leaves, flowers and other yard materials are discarded into the bin. These materials are collected and chipped into mulch, which is then distributed to local residents and farmers.

“The main benefit of mulching is water conservation and nutrient input," said, Joey Costa, the mulch program coordinator. "Returning this mulch to the soil completes the organics loop, with many positive impacts for any garden.”

Residents can get load-your-own mulch for free at the South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station and the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station. For details, visit www.LessIsMore.org/Mulch or call 805-681-4981 in south county and 805-686-5084 in north county.

For more about the Backyard Composting Program, visit www.LessIsMore.org/Compost or call 805-882-3618.

— Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 