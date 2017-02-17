Get Scoop on Law Enforcement Work at Citizen’s Academy

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications to participate in the Sheriff’s North County Citizen’s Academy.

The interactive eight-week program begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, and ends Saturday, April 15, with a final session and graduation. Classes are held 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays at various locations throughout the county. The first class is at the Solvang Veterans Hall, 1745 Mission Drive.

The Citizen’s Academy is free but there are only 20 spaces available, so a prompt response is recommended. To participate, applicants must be at least 18 years old, in moderate physical condition and able to attend all of the sessions.

The Citizen’s Academy is a way for community members to get an exclusive, inside look at what law enforcement does on a daily basis to protect its citizens.

Topics will include a department history, tours of the main jail and Santa Barbara Courthouse, Coroners Bureau, Public Safety Dispatch Center, deputy sheriff training, firearms at the indoor range, forensics investigation and detectives.

Also, air support, Special Enforcement Team, Hostage Negotiation Team, narcotics, K-9, Mounted Unit, bomb squad, search and rescue and Sheriff’s volunteer team programs.

To apply, for more information, email Sr. Deputy Charlie Uhrig at [email protected] or call him at 452-8073.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.