Get Shredding at Union Bank Event in Carpinteria

Union Bank is sponsoring another free Community Shred Day in Carpinteria from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
This event will be held at Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road.
All types of paper and file folders of any color can be shredded, and there is no need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands. However, we cannot accept cardboard, common trash, hazardous materials, plastics or metals, CDs, DVDs or binders.
A maximum of six “banker box” containers per vehicle will be allowed.
For additional information, contact Randy Weiss at 805.899.8448 or [email protected].
— Kara Woods represents Union Bank.