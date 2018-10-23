Get Some of That Old Time Relijun at Central Library

MakeSB, in conjunction with KCSB and CISM (UCSB’s Center for the Interdisciplinary Study of Music) will host Old Time Relijun to the Santa Barbara Central Library, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1.

Old Time Relijun will be playing in celebration of its 23-year anniversary as a band, and will be joined by local bands VNLVX from Ventura, and Internet based in Santa Barbara.

Old Time Relijun is a band whose sound defies easy description.

While much of its music is rooted in traditional blues as well as classic rock distortion and feedback, the band’s heavy experimentation — instrumentally as well as with the tempo and timbre of its sound — creates a varied soundscape that is both danceable and intellectually stimulating.

The band was signed to K Records in the 1990s as the record label was making history in the Pacific Northwest independent scene. These shows, the band’s first in more than a decade, present the intersection of mystery and avant-garde expressionism that is Old Time Relijun.

Support for Old Time Relijun is provided by Ventura band VNLVX and Internet from Santa Barbara. Both bands take traditional punk and post-punk riffs — VNLVX more the former, and Internet more of the latter — and add modern flourishes to create a sound that is classically familiar in sound, yet modern in lyrical content and expression.

The ability to make and create will also be available for all attendees with button-making, metal-stamping, and typewriters for all to use.

All MakeSB performers are paid for their participation via mini-grant funds provided by the Santa Barbara Public Library. For booking inquiries or to inquire about future shows, email [email protected]

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events, and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.



— Santa Barbara Public Library.