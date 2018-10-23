Tuesday, October 23 , 2018, 9:16 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Get Some of That Old Time Relijun at Central Library

By Santa Barbara Public Library | October 23, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

MakeSB, in conjunction with KCSB and CISM (UCSB’s Center for the Interdisciplinary Study of Music) will host Old Time Relijun to the Santa Barbara Central Library, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1.

Old Time Relijun will be playing in celebration of its 23-year anniversary as a band, and will be joined by local bands VNLVX from Ventura, and Internet based in Santa Barbara.

Old Time Relijun is a band whose sound defies easy description.

While much of its music is rooted in traditional blues as well as classic rock distortion and feedback, the band’s heavy experimentation — instrumentally as well as with the tempo and timbre of its sound — creates a varied soundscape that is both danceable and intellectually stimulating.

The band was signed to K Records in the 1990s as the record label was making history in the Pacific Northwest independent scene. These shows, the band’s first in more than a decade, present the intersection of mystery and avant-garde expressionism that is Old Time Relijun.

Support for Old Time Relijun is provided by Ventura band VNLVX and Internet from Santa Barbara. Both bands take traditional punk and post-punk riffs — VNLVX more the former, and Internet more of the latter — and add modern flourishes to create a sound that is classically familiar in sound, yet modern in lyrical content and expression.

The ability to make and create will also be available for all attendees with button-making, metal-stamping, and typewriters for all to use.

All MakeSB performers are paid for their participation via mini-grant funds provided by the Santa Barbara Public Library. For booking inquiries or to inquire about future shows, email [email protected]

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events, and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.
 
— Santa Barbara Public Library.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 