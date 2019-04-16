Get State, Federal Legislative Updates at Carpinteria Valley Chamber Breakfast

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Rincon Beach Club, 3805 Santa Claus Lane.

Featured speakers are Congressman Salud Carbajal, 24th Dist.; and Vartan Dijhanian of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Carbajal will provide a 116th Congress legislative update and discuss his committee work. Dijhanian, who is the western region manager for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will provide a federal update on trade, infrastructure, and immigration reform.

In addition, Dijhanian will honor Carbajal with the U.S. Chamber’s Spirit of Enterprise Award.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber Legislative Breakfast is designed to brief the business community on the latest business trends, legislative updates, economic development, and issues that affect the community.

Cost to attend is $40 for members; $50 non-members. RSVP required; call 805-684-5479 or email [email protected]

The breakfast is sponsored by Cox Communications.

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.