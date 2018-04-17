Get the Scoop About Running for Goleta City Council

The Goodland Coalition (TGC) invites the public to attend a free forum on running for and serving on Goleta's City Council, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

The nonpartisan forum will be similar to one in 2016 that was positively received, said TGC convener George Relles.

"Our 2016 meeting brought out several candidates, including Stuart Kasdin and Kyle Richards who went on to win seats on the City Council," Relles said.

The program will include Margaret Connell, longtime Goleta resident and the city's first mayor.

"I will be addressing what is involved in serving on the council. What are some of the barriers to serving? What is the time commitment? Can I still have a full time job? What hours are the meetings? Is there compensation and if so how much?" she said.

Goleta City Council members Richards and Kasdin will address what's involved in running for office.

"I love talking with people to help demystify the election/campaigning process and encourage more people to consider running for office," Richards said. "It is vital that we have a wide range of ideas and perspectives represented to ensure that our city government is reflective of the residents we serve."

"Running for office is one of those bucket-list adventures," said Kasdin. "You can have a chance to actually accomplish good things for the community."

A key part of the forum will be the second half when the audience will be encouraged to ask questions of Connell, Kasdin and Richards. Attendees can also comment on what they are looking for in a City Council candidate.

RSVP for the forum is optional at [email protected]

— George Relles for The Goodland Coalition.