Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 9:53 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Get the Scoop About Running for Goleta City Council

By George Relles for The Goodland Coalition | April 17, 2018 | 4:24 p.m.

The Goodland Coalition (TGC) invites the public to attend a free forum on running for and serving on Goleta's City Council, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

The nonpartisan forum will be similar to one in 2016 that was positively received, said TGC convener George Relles.

"Our 2016 meeting brought out several candidates, including Stuart Kasdin and Kyle Richards who went on to win seats on the City Council," Relles said.

The program will include Margaret Connell, longtime Goleta resident and the city's first mayor.

"I will be addressing what is involved in serving on the council. What are some of the barriers to serving? What is the time commitment? Can I still have a full time job? What hours are the meetings? Is there compensation and if so how much?" she said.

Goleta City Council members Richards and Kasdin will address what's involved in running for office.

"I love talking with people to help demystify the election/campaigning process and encourage more people to consider running for office," Richards said. "It is vital that we have a wide range of ideas and perspectives represented to ensure that our city government is reflective of the residents we serve."

"Running for office is one of those bucket-list adventures," said Kasdin. "You can have a chance to actually accomplish good things for the community."

A key part of the forum will be the second half when the audience will be encouraged to ask questions of Connell, Kasdin and Richards. Attendees can also comment on what they are looking for in a City Council candidate.

RSVP for the forum is optional at [email protected]

— George Relles for The Goodland Coalition.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 