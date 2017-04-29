Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:27 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Get to Know Abel Maldonado Youth Center

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | April 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center invites teens and parents to an open house 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at 600 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

The open house offers an opportunity for teens and parents to become familiar with the Santa Maria’s teen-oriented facility. Those attending will be able to meet the staff, play pool, air hockey, basketball and video games, and enjoy refreshments.

The event is also a time to sign up for the many summer programs offered for teens, and to view the facility that is available to the teen community. Some programs offered are: Teen Trails Hiking Club, Teen Treks, Key Club, Junior High Girls Night Out, AbelFit, and Robotics.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 
