Get to Know Abel Maldonado Youth Center

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center invites teens and parents to an open house 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at 600 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

The open house offers an opportunity for teens and parents to become familiar with the Santa Maria’s teen-oriented facility. Those attending will be able to meet the staff, play pool, air hockey, basketball and video games, and enjoy refreshments.

The event is also a time to sign up for the many summer programs offered for teens, and to view the facility that is available to the teen community. Some programs offered are: Teen Trails Hiking Club, Teen Treks, Key Club, Junior High Girls Night Out, AbelFit, and Robotics.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.