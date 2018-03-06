Get to Know Community Partners in Caring

Community Partners in Caring (CPC) will host an information event in Santa Maria Library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St., Tuesday, March 20. There will be three sessions the public can choose from: 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m. or 1 p.m.

Attendees will learn about the health risks associated to social isolation and what the community can do to help.

Information will be presented about the services CPC provides, the areas it serves, and how to get involved. Refreshments will be provided.

CPC has been offering free direct services to seniors living in north Santa Barbara County for 20 years.

Over the past 10 months, CPC has developed a dynamic highly flexible process that enables people to get involved based on their personal schedule and availability. As a result, more community members have joined the CPC team.

“The people that join our growing team of CARING are truly the heart of this organization," said Vilma Contreras, CPC executive director.

"They make a difference in the life of people like Gail (pseudonym), who, for most of her adult life, was a missionary climbing mountains to reach kids in order to teach them to read, write, and play music," Contreras said.

"Living alone was not part of the plan. Thanks to people like John, who after retirement joined our team, she’s able to meet her health and wellness needs while engaging in conversation with a caring soul,” Contreras said.

Currently, CPC is seeking individuals to help drive seniors to medical and dental appointments, church and grocery stores.

Other services the agency provides include friendly visits, telephone reassurance, and yard work. The agency manages the entire program and there is no expense to the volunteer.

Volunteer drivers receive mileage reimbursement of 55 cents per mile.

Established in 1997, CPC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, whose mission is to provide volunteer support services that allow seniors to live independently while maintaining dignity, respect and quality of life.

For more information, visit partnersincaring.org or call 925-0125 and ask for outreach coordinator Carmelita

Mendoza.

— Vanessa Grossman for Community Partners in Caring.