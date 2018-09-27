Get to Know Santa Barbara Police at Open Porch Community Event

The Santa Barbara Police Department invites community members to attend the Open Porch Community Event, celebrating the community and honoring the legacy of the department’s fallen officers.

The event will be 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 29, at the Police Department Headquarters, 215 E. Figueroa. The Ceremony and Legacy of our Fallen Officers will be 9-9:30 a.m.



Activities will take place on the front steps of the Police Department as well as in the street in front of the station. Figueroa Street will be closed at each cross street to facilitate police-oriented community engagement exhibits.

Open Porch offers an opportunity to meet police officers, volunteers in policing, chaplains, Explorers, crime scene investigators, and members of the Police Activities League.

For kids, there will be police cars, motorcycles and bicycles to explore; face-painting; and Police DRAGG race cars.

There will be a special appearance by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit, and ceremonial music by the SBSO Pipe and Drum Corps.

Complimentary off-street parking will be available in the Jury Parking Lot, 1019 Garden St.

— Anthony Wagner for Santa Barbara Police Department.