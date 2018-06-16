Get to Know ‘Valentino the Love Bunny‘ at Chaucer’s

Make way, Peter Rabbit, Velveteen Rabbit and Pat the Bunny. Valentino is the new bunny in town. Valentino is the main character in a new 10-book series by local author and publisher Margarita Fairbanks.

The public is invited to meet Valentino the Love Bunny at Tales and Tea, 2-4 p.m. July 15 at Chaucer’s Bookstore, 3321 State St., in Loreto Plaza.

The free event will feature book readings from Book 1, Valentino the Love Bunny and How He Came To Be, and just-published Books 2 and 3: Valentino Takes Flight and Valentino the Love Bunny Christmas in Mammoth with Family and Friends.

Those attending can have their pictures taken with the Valentino character; learn about his important purpose; get signed books and plush bunny toys; and stay for tea, fresh-squeezed lemonade and cupcakes.

Valentino The Love Bunny is based on the real-life adventures of Fairbanks’ Netherland dwarf bunny by the same name. This unusual rabbit was born with the sign of love on his face: a black heart around his right eye and another on his cheek.

Valentino’s inquisitive, loving and gentle nature inspired Fairbanks to write about him, his animal and human family, as well as friends old and new.

Valentino, like all rabbits, is color blind, and though he is small in size, his big heart allows him to see all creatures as equal, capable of giving and receiving unconditional love.

“Valentino represents a symbol to create change in the world in a positive way. Sharing his tales is a way to generate more love and kindness and bring back traditional values that are sorely needed in today’s tough, fast-paced society,” Fairbanks said.

The books gently teach universal messages about love, family, tolerance, patience, comfort, confidence, hope, good manners, accountability, nature, spirituality and charity.

Through storybooks, toys, multimedia and other products, Fairbanks’ goal is to create a chain of love that reaches all around the world, just as the Love Bunny’s adventures allow him to spread his message of love everywhere he goes.

With a growing fan base of some 30,000 followers around the world, she said she credits Valentino for “Giving life to a global movement to be a force for good, with the motto we can all take to heart: Caritas Vincit Omnia – ‘Love Conquers All.’ ”

The Valentino series includes brilliantly colored illustrations by Santa Barbara artist Suzan Duval. The books are complemented by handmade Valentino plush bunny toys with soft, life-like fur designed by Fairbanks and may be purchased separately.

Books, merchandise and more information can be found at Valentino’s website, www.valentinothelovebunny.com.

— Sarah Ettman for Margarita Fairbanks.