Get Update on State of Vandenberg at Luncheon on Base

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Lompoc Chamber will host the Joint VAFB Luncheon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 7, at the Pacific Coast Club, 758 Nebraska Ave., Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Michael S. Hough, 30th Space Wing and Western Range commander will present an update on the State of Vandenberg.

The community is invited to attend.

Cost for the event is $25 for chamber members, $35 for non-members. Those who would like to attend must register by 4 p.m. Feb. 21.

Base arrival time is 11 a.m.; check-in, 11:30 a.m.. The program begins at noon.

To obtain base clearance for the event, attendees must provide driver's license number, state of driver's license issuance, and date of birth at time of registration. All attendees must check into the Visitors Center to receive a pass.

Base personnel will be at the visitors center entrance to check guests in. The following items must be provided the day of the event:

Proof of insurance

Copy of registration

DL card

To register, visit https://santamaria.com/events/details/joint-luncheon-with-lompoc-valley-chamber-state-of-vafb-34107.

— Alex Magana for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.