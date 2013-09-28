Get Your Cold Lemonade from Rotary Club of Goleta’s Booth at California Lemon Festival

This weekend, the Rotary Club of Goleta will provide refreshing, cold lemonade at the 22nd annual California Lemon Festival at Girsh Park on Saturday and Sunday.

All proceeds will go back into our community to help with a variety of projects and scholarships for local high school students for their college education. Look for the Rotary Booth with the Blue and Gold Rotary Wheel and get your refreshing, cold lemonade as you walk around to view the other booths.

Mike Pitts, president of the Rotary Club of Goleta, has a mighty strong crew this year, with Tom Schultz in charge of the Lemon Festival committee. Come by and say "hi" to all the Rotary men and women who are helping make this a better world for all, and give the teen volunteers a big "thank you" for their support.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at the Frog Bar & Grill at Glen Anne Golf Course, 404 Glen Annie Road.

Men and women who would like to learn more about Rotary International, and the good work we are involved in locally and internationally, are invited to our dinner meetings. Contact Rotary Club of Goleta membership chairman David Dart at [email protected] for more information.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.