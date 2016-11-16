Get Your Drumsticks in Shape for Lompoc Turkey Trot

The community is invited to have fun with a Turkey Trot at the River Park fitness trail, Highway 246 and Sweeny Road, Lompoc.

The Lompoc Recreation Division’s Turkey Trot 1- and 3-mile fun runs are scheduled for Sun. Nov. 20. The 1-mile course is for ages 5 to 7; the 3-mile course is for ages 8 and older.

Race check-in is from 8-8:45 a.m.; races start at 9 a.m. Registration costs $20, and can be done on-site at the event or at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave.

All skill levels are welcome; awards will be presented for first and second place.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 875-8100.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.