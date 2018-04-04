Get Your Game On at Santa Maria Library Game Night

People of all ages are invited for an evening of games 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.

The library will provide a variety of games, including playing cards, Mahjong, Jeopardy, Movies: Trivia Game, Scrabble, Backgammon, Mancala, Tic-Tac-Toe, chess, checkers and Clue.

All skill levels are welcome, and beginners will have an opportunity to increase any level of game-playing knowledge.

Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Questions may be directed to the information desk, 925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.