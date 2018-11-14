Wednesday, November 14 , 2018, 2:29 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Get Your Geek On With Digital, Tech Classes at Central Library

By Cassidy B. Charles for city of Santa Barbara | November 14, 2018 | 9:28 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., offers classes every Tuesday for adults to learn and practice digital and technological skills in the Library’s Tech Lab.

Registration is not required but it is encouraged to ensure a spot in the class. Register at https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/lib/events/default.asp.

November classes include:

» Mobile device basics: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. Learners will learn the basic features and functions of mobile devices and how to download apps.

» 3D printing: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. Learn the basics of Computer Aided Design (CAD) and 3D printing in the library's tech lab. Participants will be introduced to TinkerCAD, a free online 3D CAD design tool. Designs will be printed on the library's 3D printer after the class.

There is no fee to attend this class or print 3D designs on the library’s 3D printer.

» Special session — 10 Strategies for Success with Digital Fundraising: 10 am. Thursday, Nov, 29. In this webinar, participants will learn how to make a website donor-ready, improve donation pages, choose the right donor platform, create powerful email fundraising campaigns, promote monthly giving, use social media techniques to grow an email list, and invest in digital advertising to raise money online.

The session will address organizational readiness and capacity as a factor in fundraising success. A post-webinar discussion will be led by a representative from Foundation Center, a leading source of information on philanthropy, fundraising and grant programs.
 
The webinar is funded by a grant from the California Wellness Foundation (Cal Wellness) and made accessible because of the library's relationship with the Foundation Center.

Created in 1992 as a private independent foundation, Cal Wellness’ mission is to improve the health of the people of California by making grants for health promotion, wellness education, and disease prevention.
 
For more, go to https://grantspace.org/training/2018-11-29-10-strategies-for-success-with-digital-fundraising/.
 
Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System at SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Cassidy B. Charles for city of Santa Barbara.

 

