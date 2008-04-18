Get Your Groove On With These 1960s Musical Acts

Unity Shoppe brings in the Turtles and the Safaris to rock the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo.

Are you cool? Groovy? Hip? Get in the swing of things with two 1960s legendary rock bands during opening night Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo.

In honor of this year’s "Peace, Love & Unity" theme, the Unity Shoppe is bringing in the Turtles featuring Flo and Eddie and the Surfaris for a benefit concert in the Haight-Ashbury Arena at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Jill Marie, a new acoustic band, will open the show at 5:15 p.m. The Surfaris will play at 6 p.m., and the Turtles, best known for its hit "Happy Together," will play at 7 p.m.

Tickets to see all three acts cost $30, which includes admission to the fair. VIP tickets are $50, which includes priority seating next to the dance floor with cocktail service and a raffle ticket. All proceeds benefit the Unity Shoppe.

To purchase tickets or for more information, click here or call 805-965-4122.