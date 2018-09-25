Tuesday, September 25 , 2018, 7:56 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Get Your Head Around Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’ With 2018 Santa Barbara Reads Novel

By Santa Barbara Public Library | September 25, 2018 | 2:46 p.m.

Each year, the Santa Barbara Public Library offers one book title to the community with the hope that everyone will read the same book at the same time. This is designed to spark conversations in the community about the themes of the book and how they relate to readers’ lives.

This year, to celebrate the bicentennial of author Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein: or, The Modern Prometheus, the library is offering her novel and related texts as the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s 17th annual Santa Barbara Read.

The community is invited to kick off Santa Barbara Reads, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, with an all ages after-hours MakeSB! event at the Central Library with music, crafting, and the giveaway of Frankenstein and related books.

Attendees will be able to bring to life their own creations with metal stamping, button-making, and typewriting, while listening to live music from Ezra Michel, Slanted Land, and Luminesse Divina. There will be refreshments and prizes.

Lauded as the first science fiction novel, Shelley’s 1818 classic explores themes such as prejudice, creation, the monstrous, and the ethics of scientific advancement.

In addition to Frankenstein, the 2018 Santa Barbara Reads program will offer free copies of related books for all ages, funded by the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation.

The books run the gamut of forms and genres including board books, graphic novels, and non-fiction texts and provide several different entry points for readers to delve into Shelley’s life, the science of Frankenstein, and the themes of the novel.

The Santa Barbara Reads keynote event will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the Central Library.

Julie Carlson, UCSB professor of English, and Dr. Janis Caldwell, associate professor of English, will discuss how an unwed teenage mother brought a new writing genre — science fiction — to life and the ways in which her legacy reaches us today. The Central Library will close early at 6 p.m. that day.

The community can continue to celebrate Santa Barbara Reads at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, by attending Frankenstein's Ghoul Ball and Costume Contest with DJ Orbs.

Prizes for costumes will be given in the categories of Frankenstein-themed and The Romantic Era, with an additional overall Grand Prize winner. Individual and group costumes encouraged.

The over 60 Santa Barbara Reads events being held throughout the community can be seen in the online schedule http://bit.ly/SBReads or pick up an SB Reads booklet at any of the Santa Barbara Public Libraries starting Oct. 1.

Frankenstein and the related texts will be given away at several Santa Barbara Reads events as well as at random bookdrops throughout the community over the course of the month.

— Santa Barbara Public Library.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 