Get Your Hula on at Lompoc Mother Son Luau

The Lompoc Recreation Division’s annual Mother Son Luau is coming up May 5, and tickets are still available.

This dance is for boys and young men, ages 3-18 years old, and a special woman in their life (whether that’s their mom, aunt, grandma or another mother figure).

The Mother Son Luau provides participants with the opportunity to spend quality time together as part of a night of dancing and fun. The event runs 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W Walnut Ave.

Due to the popularity of this dance, preregistration is required. Tickets are $18 per couple with additional children $10 each. If space permits, tickets may be available at the door.

Ticket prices include a special goody bag, leis for the couple and refreshments. Novelty items will be sold, and professional portrait packages by Maria Vega will be available, beginning at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100 or visit the division’s office 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 125 W. Walnut Ave., Monday through Friday.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.