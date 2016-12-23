Get Your Resolutions on at Center for Lifelong Learning

With 2016 winding down and 2017 fast approaching, tradition is for people to greet the New Year with positive personal promises. In Santa Barbara, community members can embrace their New Year’s resolutions with myriad learning opportunities at the Center of Lifelong Learning in Santa Barbara.

The CLL provides an environment that encourages an active process of learning, creating and having fun. It boasts a wide variety of classes to stimulate and move students toward their goals, whether it’s to be more active or just to find more enjoyment and happiness in life.

Here are some examples of CLL classes being offered in the coming semester:

Those looking to break a sweat, release stress, or bust some moves on the dance floor, might check out: Feldenkrais Mat Class; Dance the Salsa: First Steps; and Gentle Yoga With Rope.



Experience the power of music with Recorder Playing; Piano for Beginners: Level 1; Harmonica Blues: Getting Started; and Playing the Guitar for Beginners and Beyond.



Looking to travel the world and speak the language? Try Spanish 1; Spanish 3 — Beginning Conversational; and French 1.



Resolved to read a few good books in 2017? Sign up for Explorations in Literature; and Shakespeare.



Aspiring writers can turn to: How to Write the Modern Short Story; Communicate Your Message through Clear Writing; What's So Funny?; How to Recognize, Understand, and Write Humor; and Write Like a Journalist.



Learn to prepare healthy, delicious home-cooked meals in: Mastering Paneer Massala; Meal in One: Soups and Stews; Make a Meal Out of ... Anything; Sushi: Make it Yourself; and All About Tortillas.



To register for the CLL visit www.theCLL.org.

— Flannery Hill for the Center for Lifelong Learning.