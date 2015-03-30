Students Invited to Get Started on College Applications with Free Presentation at Goleta Library

The Goleta branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System is hosting a talk for soon-to-be high school seniors to help get them started on their college searches and applications.

Getting Started on College Applications will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 11 and will be repeated at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25. The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The free presentations will be by local college counselor Tish O’Connor.

“Building a list of colleges where the student will apply is often the first step toward college success,” O’Connor said. “Developing a portfolio of written responses to application prompts is a time-consuming but critical process. Rising seniors should make effective use of their summers to complete these steps.”

For more information about these information sessions, contact the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for library locations, hours, collections and events. All library programs are free and open to the public. In compliance with the ADA, if assistance is needed call Library Administration at 805.564.5608.

— Allison Gray is the branch supervisor for the Goleta Library.