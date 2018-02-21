Getting the Word Out About County Spelling Bee

Some 200 students from public and private schools throughout the county will vie for trophies and honors in the annual spelling bee hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, Wednesday, Feb. 28, in the office’s auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road.

The elementary contest for students in grades four to six begins at 9 a.m. The junior-high contest for students in grades seven to nine starts at 1:30 p.m. The top winners in each category will move on to the state contest.

Volunteers from Masonic Lodge No. 192, the Town and Country Women’s Club, and the Women’s Service Club of Goleta will serve as judges.

For more information, contact Rose Koller at the SBCEO, 964-4710, ext. 5222.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.