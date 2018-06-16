Gevirtz Graduate School Names Two Associate Deans

UCSB’s Gevirtz Graduate School of Education (GSSE) has bolstered its commitment to academics and research with the addition of two members to the school’s leadership team.

Jill Sharkey has been named associate dean for research and outreach, and Hunter Gehlbach is now associate dean for academics and faculty development.

“Both associate deans will participate in policymaking, planning and the evaluation of the GGSE’s activities and assist me in ensuring that the university’s vision, mission and values are foundational elements in guiding decision-making and action within the GGSE,” said Jeffrey Milem, dean of GGSE.

Sharkey, a faculty member in the Department of Counseling, Clinical & School Psychology, said she was honored by the appointment and looks forward to collaborating with Milem and colleagues within and beyond the GGSE.

“Positive change in education happens when there is rigor in research, diligence in asking transformative questions, camaraderie in tackling challenges, commitment to mentoring students in data science, and the tenacity to disseminate findings in ways to positively impact a broad and diverse public,” said Sharkey, who was trained as a school psychologist and education researcher.

Gehlbach, an associate professor in the Department of Education, said he is eager to see how UCSB’s interdisciplinary approach to research can help GGSE in its work of preparing the next generation of educators.

