Gevirtz School Presents Fast & Curious Lecture Series

Fast & Curious: ED Talks, a lecture series from UCSB’s Gevirtz School, featuring education and psychology research, will debut at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature eight faculty and alumni from the Gevirtz School giving no more than an 8-minute talk each about their research that is shaping education. The talks are the brainchild of Professor Jeff Milem, who became dean of the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education (GGSE) in July 2016.

“Upon arriving in Santa Barbara I was struck not only by the immensely talented faculty and the breadth and depth of their research, but also by their commitment to the public good and their desire to make that research matter,” Milem said.

“This series will be one very direct — and fun — way for faculty, alumni, and eventually our students, to share their insights with the local community,” he said.

Presenters are:

Jason Duque, senior lecturer with Security of Employment, Department of Education and Teacher Education Program: “To Solve Educational Problems, Don’t Focus on Them”

Tania Israel, professor and chair, Department of Counseling, Clinical, and School Psychology: “Free Your Mind: Unlearning LGBT Stigma”

Don Lubach, associate dean of students and GGSE lecturer: “Jet Fuel into the Upward Mobility Machine: A Course for Transfer Students”

Andrew Maul, assistant professor, Department of Education: “Educational Testing and Psychological Measurement: One Hundred Years Gone Astray?”

Yukari Okamoto, professor, Department of Education: “Speaking of Numbers…Does Language Matter?”

Russell Rumberger, emeritus professor, Department of Education: “Ensuring High School Graduation for All”

Jill Sharkey, lecturer with Security of Employment, Department of Counseling, Clinical, and School Psychology: “Racial and Ethnic Disparities in School and Mental Health Systems & Overrepresentation of Youth of Color in Juvenile Justice”

Ty Vernon, assistant professor, Department of Counseling, Clinical, and School Psychology: “Fitting In: How the Need to Belong Impacts Everything”

For information about the Gevirtz School, visit education.ucsb.edu.

While the event is free, attendees are asked to RSVP to: [email protected]

— George Yatchisin for UCSB's Gevirtz School.