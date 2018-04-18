Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:14 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Gevirtz School Speaker to Examine Racism in Academic, Social Settings

By George Yatchisin for UCSB's Gevirtz School | April 18, 2018 | 1:00 p.m.

The second in The Dean’s Lecture Series on Education, Diversity and Democracy, presented by UCSB's Gevirtz School, will feature a talk by UCLA professor Daniel G. Solorzano — Using the Critical Race Tool of Racial Microaggressions to Examine Everyday Racism in Academic and Social Spaces.

The free event will be at 6 p.m. Monday, April 23, in UCSB's MultiCultural Theater.

Solorzano is a professor of social science and comparative education in the Graduate School of Education and Information Studies at UCLA. In his talk, he will use a Critical Race Theory framework and the tools of racial microaggressions to study everyday racism inside and outside of university spaces.

Solorzano will share various forms of data and working models to examine racial microaggressions, exploring the trajectory of this research and the questions yet unanswered.

He will engage UCSB colleagues in a dialogue about how they can improve the university learning environments to maximize engagement, learning and discovery for our increasingly diverse communities. Objectives of the presentation are to:
 
Help participants gain a better understanding of racial microaggressions and their impact on the campus racial climate.
Increase participants’ effectiveness at recognizing, interrupting, and responding to racial microaggressions.
Discuss tools and strategies for developing an on-going inclusive campus racial climate.
 
Solorzano is the inaugural director of the Center for Critical Race Studies at UCLA. His teaching and research interests include critical race theory in education; racial microaggressions; critical race spatial analysis; and critical race pedagogy.

He has authored 100 research articles, book chapters, and research reports on issues related to educational access and equity for underrepresented student populations and communities in the U.S. In 2007, he received the UCLA Distinguished Teacher Award.

In 2012, he won the American Education Research Association (AERA) Social Justice in Education Award; in 2014, he was named a Fellow of the American Education Research Association; and in 2017, he received the inaugural Revolutionary Mentor Award from the Critical Educators for Social Justice within AERA.

— George Yatchisin for UCSB's Gevirtz School.

 

