Ghitterman, Ghitterman & Feld Celebrates 60th Anniversary

By Sophia Lozada for Ghitterman, Ghitterman & Feld | August 22, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

The law firm of Ghitterman, Ghitterman & Feld is proud to celebrate 60 years of legal practice in Central California, assisting the injured and disabled.  

The firm helps employees in the areas of workers’ compensation, social security disability, disability retirement, personal injury, labor and employment issues, criminal defense and bankruptcy.

Allan S. Ghitterman began representing injured workers in 1956. For 60 years, he has dedicated his career to improving the working person’s life.

During this time, he has seen the legislative pendulum swing back and forth but always has maintained his staunch dedication to pursuing all the benefits allowed, no matter what the state of the legal climate.  

Allan was certified as a specialist in worker’s compensation with the State Bar of California in 1973 and continues his certification to this day.

He has been a longtime member of the California Applicants’ Attorney Association which lobbies for laws that best serve the injured and disabled in our communities and the state.  

Allan has also been a stalwart of our local community serving on the board for Santa Barbara Legal Aid, New Beginnings and the FoodBank as well as acting a pro tem judge for small claims court for many years.

In 1997 Allan’s son, Russell R. Ghitterman, joined his father and the two formed the firm Ghitterman & Ghitterman. 

Sharing the same passions, Russell and Allan became known as the defenders for those in our community that lacked the resources to defend themselves against the insurance companies that tried to minimize the value of their clients’ claims.

In 2002, Benjamin P. Feld joined the firm. Today, with three certified worker’s compensation specialists, Ghitterman, Ghitterman & Feld have expanded their practice along the Central Coast and into the Central Valley, with headquarters in Santa Barbara and offices in Santa Maria, Oxnard and Bakersfield.

Ghitterman, Ghitterman & Feld is a leader in technology and green initiatives, converting all operations in 2011 to a secure, paperless system and preserving our environment for future generations.

By 2015, the firm gathered its executive staff to solidify the firm’s mission statement and ratify their internal and external core values.  

Its mission statement — “Relentless Commitment to Protect our Clients’ Rights. Always.” — reinforces a conviction that Allan has followed since he began representing injured workers 60 years ago.

“The sense of accomplishment in helping people who need assistance is immeasurable,” Allan said.

The firm is proud to continue this tradition of securing all available rights for the injured and disabled in our community.

For more information about Ghitterman, Ghitterman & Feld, visit www.ghitterman.com or contact firm administrator Sophia Lozada at 805.965.4540.

Sophia Lozada represents Ghitterman, Ghitterman & Feld.

 
