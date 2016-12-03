Gianni Madrigal Leads Balanced Providence Past Villanova

Boys Basketball

Gianni Madrigal capped a solid week of play, scoring 17 points and dealing four assists in leading Providence to a 69-34 romp over Villanova Prep on the final day of the Santa Clarita Christian Tournament.

Madrigal averaged 19 points over four games.

The Patriots got a balanced effort in improving to 3-1 on the season. Brian Sheets tossed in 15 points and dished out six assists, Chase Avery had 10 points and seven rebounds and Ricky Beebe scored nine points and had five assists. Nick Butler led the team with nine rebounds.

"After our first week of games, you find out a lot about your guys and what we are going to be about. We have a tough group and a really tight group - been a lot of fun to coach. We share the ball and move the ball so well, creates open looks for everyone. Was proud of our guys being so dialed in on the defensive end today. When we are playing at our best, we are really tough to beat.

Providence improves to 3-1 on the season. Will play next on Monday night @ Carpinteria, 7:00 pm.

