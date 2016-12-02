Gianni Madrigal Leads Providence Over Grace Brethren

Boys Basketball

Gianni Madrigal put up 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Providence boys basketball team to victory in the semi-final consolation game of the Santa Clarita Christian Tournament Friday afternoon, 75-57.

Bryan Sheets chipped in with 18 points and four assists of his own, while Ricky Beebe demonstrated his versatility by flirting with a triple-double. The senior scored 12 points while bringing in eight rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

Caleb Jones added twelve points for the Patriots and Chase Avery pulled in eight rebounds.

With the win, Providence improved to 2-1 on the season, and will compete in the consolation final Saturday night in Santa Clarita.

