Gianni Madrigal Lifts Providence Past Hueneme

Boys Basketball

Gianni Madrigal hit two free throws with eight seconds left, lifting Providence to a 42-41 non-league basketball win over Hueneme on Saturday.

Madrigal scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Patriots. Bryan Sheets had 10 points, Chase Avery grabbed 11 rebounds and Nick Butler hauled in nine.

"We did not play our best tonight, especially in the first half, but we were able to hang around," said Providence coach Steve Stokes. "I felt like we were fortunate to only be down three at the end of the first quarter and fortunate to only be down seven at halftime. We made some adjustments at halftime that really sparked us in the second half and we were able to make our run. It shows a certain level of toughness in our guys when you aren't playing your best and you still find a way to gut it out."

Providence plays Ojai Valley in a Condor League game on Thursday at Westmont at 5:30 p.m.



