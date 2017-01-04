Gianni Madrigal Paces Providence in Win Over Foothill Tech

Boys Basketball

Gianni Madrigal notched a double-double and Bryan Sheets scored 20 points in Providence's 60-52 basketball win over non-league opponent Foothill Tech on Wednesday in Ventura.

Madrigal put up 15 points while hauling in 11 rebounds for the Patriots (7-6), who have won three straight games.

Sheets did a little bit of everything, adding six assists and rebounds to his totals for the day. Caleb Jones scored 16 and Chase Avery pulled down eight rebounds for Providence.

"This was probably the most complete game we have played this season," said Providence coach Steve Stokes. "The guys are moving the ball well and it creates so many opportunities for everybody."

Providence travels south to take on Hueneme on Saturday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.