Gianni Madrigal’s Record-Breaking Night Carries Providence to Victory

Boys Basketball

Gianni Madrigal continued his stellar season on Saturday by notching a double-double, including a school record 17 rebounds in the Providence Patriots' 58-37 non-league boys basketball victory over Grace Brethren.

Madrigal scored 23 points on a night when Providence (4-4) wasn't at its best offensively.

Along with Madrigal's strong play, Providence excelled on defense, holding Grace Brethren to 22 percent shooting on the game.

Nick Butler contributed a double-double of his own with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Bryan Sheets put up 12 points on four three pointers.

"I was proud of the guys for finding other ways to impact the game besides hitting shots," said Providence coach Steve Stokes. "We were more aggressive in getting to the rim and did a good job of moving the ball and spreading the floor."

Providence will take some time off for the holidays and next plays against Shadow Hills in Palm Springs on December 27.

